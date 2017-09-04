× Teacher cancels class for Beyoncé’s birthday

HOLLYWOOD, CA — As one of the most popular and highest selling musical acts in modern music history, Beyoncé holds a considerable amount of clout where ever she goes. So much in fact, that she can somehow cause a teacher to cancel class for her birthday.

According to ELITE DAILY, a teacher’s syllabus has gone viral over social media because they have listed Monday September 4, as a day off due to the fact that thirty-six years ago, Beyoncé was born.

However for those who are not members of Beyoncé’s fandom or “Beyhive”, will recognize that Monday is Labor Day.

The tweet was posted to Twitter on August 29 and has since gone viral.

Read more here!