2 Bridgeport men arrested in connection with deli burglary in Stratford

 STRATFORD —  Two men are facing criminal charges in connection to a night time deli burglary Monday night.

Paul Thompson, 21, and Josue Rivera-Suarez, 26, were arrested and charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the fourth degree and possession of burglary tools.

Police said Thompson, Rivera-Suarez and an unknown third male broke into the deli and stole a cash register valued at approximately $900 dollars and $130 case.  They then fled the area in a gray van.

“Responding officers reviewed surveillance footage and notified surrounding towns.  The pair was taken into custody after a brief attempt to flee from Fairfield and Bridgeport Officers who located the vehicle,” said police.

Both were held on $20,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on September 11.

