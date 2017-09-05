2 Bridgeport men arrested in connection with deli burglary in Stratford

STRATFORD — Two men are facing criminal charges in connection to a night time deli burglary Monday night.

Paul Thompson, 21, and Josue Rivera-Suarez, 26, were arrested and charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the fourth degree and possession of burglary tools.

Police said Thompson, Rivera-Suarez and an unknown third male broke into the deli and stole a cash register valued at approximately $900 dollars and $130 case. They then fled the area in a gray van.

“Responding officers reviewed surveillance footage and notified surrounding towns. The pair was taken into custody after a brief attempt to flee from Fairfield and Bridgeport Officers who located the vehicle,” said police.

Both were held on $20,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on September 11.