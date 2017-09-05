How to help the people of Houston and surrounding areas

Airlines watching Hurricane Irma closely, issue travel alerts

WINDSOR LOCKS — With Hurricane Irma churning in the Atlantic, airlines are making plans for rerouting their planes .

Bradley International Airport said the following airlines have non stop flights to Florida and Puerto Rico include:

Nonstop flights to Florida – 

  • Fort Lauderdale – JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit
  • Fort Myers – JetBlue, Southwest
  • Miami – American
  • Orlando – JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit
  • Tampa – JetBlue, Southwest
  • West Palm Beach – JetBlue, Southwest

Nonstop flights to Puerto Rico –

  • San Juan – JetBlue

Travelers who are concerned about their plans should check with their carrier to determine how to change their tickets and if there are fees.

