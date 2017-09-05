Airlines watching Hurricane Irma closely, issue travel alerts
WINDSOR LOCKS — With Hurricane Irma churning in the Atlantic, airlines are making plans for rerouting their planes .
Bradley International Airport said the following airlines have non stop flights to Florida and Puerto Rico include:
Nonstop flights to Florida –
- Fort Lauderdale – JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit
- Fort Myers – JetBlue, Southwest
- Miami – American
- Orlando – JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit
- Tampa – JetBlue, Southwest
- West Palm Beach – JetBlue, Southwest
Nonstop flights to Puerto Rico –
- San Juan – JetBlue
Travelers who are concerned about their plans should check with their carrier to determine how to change their tickets and if there are fees.