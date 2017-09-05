Hazmat in Branford sends 3 to hospital

BRANFORD — A hazmat situation at a Branford company sent three people to the hospital

Branford police said the people taken to Yale – New Haven Hospital from Atlas Fencing Company, 30 NE Industrial Drive, after coming in contact with substance that made them sick around noon Tuesday

State Police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the FBI, Branford fire department and Guilford Hazmat responded to the scene.

Officials said the substance taken to State Department of Health for testing. There was no information about the condition of the patients. Police did not say whether they had physical contact with the substance.

Officials were investigating if there was a criminal aspect to the case.