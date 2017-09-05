Mayor Harp, Gov. Malloy talk storm preparedness as height of hurricane season approaches

NEW HAVEN — Mayor Harp, Gov. Malloy Governor Malloy hold news conference to discuss storm preparedness as the state moves into the height of hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the principle threat period for Connecticut occurring between mid-August and mid-October. Mayor Harp and Governor Malloy will be joined by state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro.

Following the most recent Hurricane in Harvey that damaged parts of Texas, another hurricane is approaching and has been labeled a category 5 storm Tuesday morning.

Although Irma’s path remains uncertain, the possibility it could threaten the United States led Florida Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency in all 67 counties in his state.