× Night-time patrol of golf course leads to sex assault arrest in Norwich

NORWICH — Police said an officer conducted a patrol check of the Norwich Golf Course, when he found a man with a 15-year-old girl inside of a car around 3 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Samuel L. Indenbaum of Athens, VT enticed the teenage victim into sex through internet conversations. Police said Indenbaum convinced the girl to meet him in the middle of the night at the golf course.

“The accused picked up the victim and drove her to that parking lot where he sexually assaulted her,” said police.

Indenbaum is charged with second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.