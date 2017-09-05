× NY Times: Red Sox Used Apple watches to steal signs against Yankees

NEW YORK — The New York Times reported that investigators for Major League Baseball found the Boston Red Sox worked to “steal hand signals from opponents’ catchers in games against the second-place Yankees and other teams.”

The allegations reported were according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

The investigation began two weeks ago, after the Yankees’ general manager, Brian Cashman, filed a complaint with the commissioner’s office with video the Yankees recorded of the Red Sox dugout last month.