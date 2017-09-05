Ohio to prosecute deputy who shot photographer

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio — The Attorney General’s office says state prosecutors will handle the case of an Ohio deputy who shot a photographer for a small news organization after apparently mistaking his camera for a weapon.

The announcement Tuesday means most aspects of the shooting in New Carlisle near Dayton are being handled by state officials.

The investigation already has been turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a division of the Attorney General’s office.

Andy Grimm of the New Carlisle News says he got out of his Jeep to take pictures of a traffic stop and started setting up his tripod and camera when he was shot in the side.

The paper says Grimm is “doing fine” after surgery and doesn’t want the deputy to lose his job.

Attorney General spokeswoman Jill Del Greco confirmed the use of special prosecutors from the office who were requested by the Clark County prosecutor.

The deputy involved in the non-fatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave.