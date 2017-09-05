× Route 32 in Mansfield closed following accident

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Fire Department is responding to Stafford Road around Route 32 area of Ravine Road for a head on motor vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

Tolland County Dispatch said Route 32 will be closed for an extended period time following the accident. Police said the incident involved two cars with one rollover. Police added that there were two patients involved but only one person reported injuries.

At this time, it unknown the severity of the injuries. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

MANSFIELD CT: #MansfieldFire is responding to Stafford Rd (RT32) area of Ravine Rd for a head on MVA. RT32 is closed. ALS & 2nd amb disptchd pic.twitter.com/lpfZdzr84Z — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 5, 2017

MANSFIELD UPDATE: OIC reports 2 vehicles involved w/ 1 rolled over. No entrapment. 2 patients w/ 1 stating they're not injured. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 5, 2017

MANSFIELD UPDATE: OIC has canceled 2nd ambulance & ALS. RT32 is closed for extended period. #CTNews #CTTraffic #TrafficAlert — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 5, 2017