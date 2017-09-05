Summer weather continues on Tuesday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The return to summer continues on Tuesday, with very warm, humid conditions and the chance for late-day storms.

Our best chance for rain is Wednesday and Thursday, as periods of rain give us some dreary days for the middle of the week as a cold front will slow down and stall. Hopefully, high pressure will bring a return to sunshine and pleasant weather as we head into next weekend.

Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm Monday afternoon, churning west in the Atlantic Ocean and prompting emergency declarations in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, humid and warm. A late-day shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with periods of rain all day. High: 70s.

Thursday: Rain showers gradually tapering off late in the day. Some afternoon clearing in spots. High: 73.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered afternoon showers. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Sunday: Sunny skies, highs in the 70s.

