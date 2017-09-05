Suspect in Killingworth pharmacy burglary arrested in Hartford

HARTFORD — State police arrested a suspect who they say shot his way into a closed pharmacy and took an unknown amount of prescription drugs.

Police said at 10:36 a.m. Monday, Troopers were called to the Killingworth Family Pharmacy, 183 Route 81 in Killingworth for a reported burglary involving an assault rifle.

Authorities said around 5 a.m., “a white man wearing a baseball cap, black rimmed safety type glasses, a down type vest, long pants and long sleeve shirt exited a dark colored station wagon, possibly a Volvo, with an AR-15/M-4 type rifle. The suspect fired several rounds into the front door of the pharmacy to gain access, which was closed and unoccupied, and then fired additional rounds into an interior door to gain access to the pharmaceuticals. The suspect took an undisclosed quantity and type of drugs and left the area in the aforementioned vehicle.”

On Tuesday, in Hartford, police arrested Reed Sturman, 26, of Killingworth, and charged him with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, larceny, criminal use of a firearm. Sturman was held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Slonski at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

41.350939 -72.560744