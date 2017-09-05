× They’ve got the diapers in Naugatuck, now they need a truck

NAUGATUCK — A big relief effort in one Connecticut town is making national headlines today..

Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in Naugatuck has been working to help some of the youngest victims of Harvey with a diaper drive. Donations have been pouring in, everything from diapers to necessities for babies.

Now, the church says they’re in need of more trucks!

The truck a local construction company is donating isn’t large enough, so they need help spreading the word to find more large moving trucks to pack.

The church says they don’t need drivers, only the trucks.

If you can help, call 203-632-0930.