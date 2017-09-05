Thousands of Roger Goodell clown towels being prepared prior to Patriots home opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be the only team waving their “terrible towels” in the stands on opening day.

According to boston.com, Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy said he has ordered and plans to dish out 70,000 turquoise towels depicting the commissioner’s face bearing a red clown nose prior to the Patriots game Thursady, a game in which Goodell plans on attending.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick said he wasn’t too preoccupied by the potential presence of thousands of towels in the stands Thursday mocking the commissioner.

“I’m not really too concerned about all the exterior things with the game,” Belichick said. “Just trying to get ready for the Chiefs.”