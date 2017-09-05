Trump tweets ‘Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!’ prior to DACA decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says Congress should "get ready" to take on immigration legislation.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday: "Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!"

On Monday, the president Tweeted "Big week coming up!"

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump is expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law. Details of the changes were not clear, including what would happen if lawmakers failed to pass a measure by the deadline.

Locally, a Connecticut immigrant advocacy group has headed to the nation’s capital to defend the program.