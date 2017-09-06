1 dead after tree falls on car in New London; strong winds cause damage in area
NEW LONDON — A storm system moving through New London left one person dead, power outages and damage in it’s wake.
Police said one person has died after a tree came down and landed on a car Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident happened on Pequot Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.
FOX61 Meteorologist Matt Scott said a microburst occurred in the area. Nearly 3,000 Eversource customers were without power around 11 a.m.
Stefan Aleo sent video of a transformer fire.
Officials said there were trees down with debris everywhere.
