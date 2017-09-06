× 1 dead after tree falls on car in New London; strong winds cause damage in area

NEW LONDON — A storm system moving through New London left one person dead, power outages and damage in it’s wake.

Police said one person has died after a tree came down and landed on a car Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Pequot Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.

FOX61 Meteorologist Matt Scott said a microburst occurred in the area. Nearly 3,000 Eversource customers were without power around 11 a.m.

Stefan Aleo sent video of a transformer fire.

Caught on video: Transformer explosion in New London following severe T-storm #ctwx pic.twitter.com/k9G4JU9sXm — Stefan Aleo (@StefanAleo) September 6, 2017

Officials said there were trees down with debris everywhere.

