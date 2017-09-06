How to help the people of Houston and surrounding areas

1 dead after tree falls on car in New London; strong winds cause damage in area

Posted 10:58 AM, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, September 6, 2017
NewLondonPolice

NEW LONDON —  A storm system moving through New London left one person dead, power outages and damage in it’s wake.

Police said one person has died after a tree came down and landed on a car Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Pequot Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.

FOX61 Meteorologist Matt Scott said a microburst occurred in the area. Nearly 3,000 Eversource customers were without power around 11 a.m.

Stefan Aleo sent video of a transformer fire.

Officials said there were trees down with debris everywhere.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.