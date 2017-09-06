Accused killer stands before judge as third trial begins in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Accused killer Jermaine Richards will appear infront of a judge Wednesday as opening arguments are expected to begin in his third trial.

Richards is charged with killing and dismembering his girlfriend Alyssiah Wiley in 2013 after she broke up with him. The first two trials ended in mistrials after the juries deadlocked.

Wiley was a student at Eastern Connecticut State University and was last seen with Richards outside her dorm room.

Wiley's remains were found in Trumbull about a month after her disappearance. Police said Wiley tried to end her relationship with Richards via Facebook shortly before her death and he became upset.

Richards has denied killing Wiley.