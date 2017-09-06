× Bristol man dies of injuries after serious motorcycle crash Saturday night

BRISTOL — Bristol Police say they are investigating a serious motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night that left one man dead.

Police say that Gabriel Cruz-Salgado, 21, Bristol, was involved in the crash just before 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash at Divinity Street at an intersection with Tulip Street. When officials arrived, they found Cruz-Salgado suffering from life-threatening injuries. Life Star was called to the scene and Cruz-Salgado was taken to a nearby trauma hospital.

Cruz-Salgado later died of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.