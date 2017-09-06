× Connecticut part of 15 states suing Trump on rollback of immigrant protections

HARTFORD — Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit in New York challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation known as DACA, or, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The suit was first announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Trump’s act “a dark time for our country.”

Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

Governor Malloy said in a statement:

“Connecticut is steadfast in our commitment to protect the over 10,000 DACA eligible youth in our state against the President’s cruel and misguided decision to rescind the program. We have already invested so much in these Dreamers who have grown up in Connecticut. They been raised and educated in our school systems. They contribute to Conn ecticut’s economy. They pay taxes. They defend our nation. We have seen how much our state stands to benefit from welcoming Dreamers, and their talents, to our communities and our workplaces – we will not turn our backs on them.”

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said in a statement:

“We intend to vigorously oppose the president’s actions. We cannot stand idly by while this administration needlessly and cruelly threatens the futures of more than 10,000 Connecticut residents. These dreamers are valued members of our social fabric and economy. They are our friends and neighbors, employers and employees, and students working to better themselves and their communities. For many, America is the only home they have ever really known, and they are proud to work and contribute to its success. We believe that President Trump has acted unlawfully in s tripping DACA protection from those who have followed the rules laid out for them and structured their lives in reliance on the protections they were promised.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.