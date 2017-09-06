Cool, cloudy Wednesday with periods of rain, thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our best chance for widespread rain is Wednesday and Thursday, as periods of rain give us some dreary days for the middle of the week as a cold front will slow down and stall. Hopefully, high pressure will bring a return to sunshine and pleasant weather as we head into next weekend.

Wednesday will be cloudy and humid with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Anything that develops has the potential to produce tropical downpours. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

This unsettled weather is from a slow moving cold front that will finish crossing the state early Thursday. After early showers and thunderstorms, clearing is expected for the rest of the day.

Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma's eye roars on away from the tiny island of Barbuda and toward St. Martin, residents along its path scrambled to evacuate and also stocked up on water, food and gas.

The massive eye stared down on the tiny island of Barbuda early Wednesday, thrashing it with high winds before marching along its path on the Caribbean.

Irma's eye was bigger than Barbuda, CNN meteorologist Jenn Varian said. It packed winds of 185 mph, making it one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever recorded.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with periods of rain all day. High: 70s.

Thursday: Rain showers gradually tapering off late in the day. Some afternoon clearing in spots. High: 73.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered afternoon showers. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Sunday: Sunny skies, highs in the 70s.

