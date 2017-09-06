× Gubernatorial candidate Mayor Dan Drew announces running mate

CHESHIRE — Middletown Mayor Dan Drew announced his running mate for the 2018 race for Governor.

Drew picked State Representative Liz Linehan to serve as Lieutenant Governor. Representative Linehan is a 2-year council member from Cheshire and currently represents the 103rd district.

Representative Linehan said in a statement:

“I stand here before you today, humbled by the prospect of leading alongside Dan Drew, and fighting for the people of Connecticut. Perhaps because we are so unlike the politicians before us, Dan and I won’t stand here and tell you that Connecticut is beyond repair. I won’t scare you in to believing there isn’t hope for the Connecticut we believe in. Because there is. I know it, Dan knows it, and we ask you to know it, too. To believe in Connecticut with us.”

During her time in Cheshire, she was elected to serve on the town council. She helped successfully put forth a budget that created an all-day kindergarten program for the town, and was elected in 2017 to represent Cheshire, Southington, and Wallingford.

Touting Liz’s track record of success, Mayor Drew said:

“Liz hasn’t been in Hartford for long, but in the time she’s been there she’s been the author of several bills that championed the rights of the oppressed. In only her first legislative session she succeeded in adding protections to the law for people with autism, fighting the often invisible problem of human trafficking, and protecting women who have been discriminated against because of their pregnancies.”

Today’s announcement was held at Consolidated Industries, a Connecticut-based manufacturer of forgings for the aerospace industry, where Drew and Linehan pledged to focus their attention on the state’s working class, providing better access to vocational-technical programs for students, high-quality healthcare, and increasing the minimum wage.