× Hartford Fire Department battled fire on Henry Street, rescues man inside

HARTFORD — Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz said on Wednesday that there was a structure fire on Henry Street that crews responded to.

The fire happened around 11:45 a.m. in the basement, and was knocked down around 15 minutes later.

The fire department evacuated 12-15 people, and had to help one man who refused to leave his apartment.

Officials are investigating to see what the cause was and to determine if people can return, but Ortiz says at the moment it appears to be contained to one apartment.

At the moment Henry Street and the westbound side of New Britain Ave. are closed until fire crews leave.

Confirmed structure fire 16 Henry st. Report of male party trapped. Companies on scene and searches are being conducted — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) September 6, 2017

Fire confirmed in the basement. Fire is under control and male party was brought out by fire crews. Great job and Quick work by HFD — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) September 6, 2017