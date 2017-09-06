× Meriden Police ID homicide victim and pedestrian struck by car Friday night

MERIDEN — Meriden Police say they’ve identified two people from several incidents that occured in the city Friday night that led to a large police investigation.

Meriden police said Sunday night that the death of a female on Friday was a homicide. She’s being ID’d as Sara Rose Magnanini, 20. Her body was found at 109 Britannia Street in Meriden.

At the same time, police are continuing to investigate if the death is connected to a man who died on a highway, a stolen vehicle, an accident and a suspicious incident at a gas station nearby. He’s being ID’d as Ross Coughlin, 31, believed to be homeless at the time of his death.

Police responded to multiple incidents Friday night. The first incident reported was a car versus pedestrian accident that shut down part of I-691. Connecticut State Police said exit 8 was closed due to the accident where life-threatening injuries were reported. The highway has since reopened, and State Police confirmed that the unidentified man was killed. Police said, “Officers were responding the male entered 691 where he was killed by a passing motor vehicle. It was then learned that the male may have been involved in a series of incidents including a stolen motor vehicle on Bunker Ave., a motor vehicle accident on Bunker Ave., and a medical incident on Broad St.”

Shortly before 9 p.m. police received a 911 call from 109 Britannia St. where they found a dead female. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division was assisting and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police said they are still investigating to determine if the incident is related to the other events.