Police arrest suspect in connection to Hartford homicide

Posted 5:36 AM, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:42AM, September 6, 2017

HARTFORD —  Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that took place Sunday.

Hartford police arrested Lawrence Jennette, 30, and charged him with murder.

Police were called to the scene Sunday evening at 7 May St. around 7:30 p.m.,  for a report of a woman screaming. When they arrived, they found an unconscious woman who had been assaulted.

Police said the woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she died around 4 a.m. Jennette is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

