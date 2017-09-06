× Saturday’s UConn Football game rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma

EAST HARTFORD — UConn says that their Saturday game that was originally scheduled for noon has been changed to 10:30 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.

UConn is scheduled to play the University of South Florida at Rentschler Field.

UConn was forced to rethink the game plan due to the impending storm that’s set to slam into Florida later this week.

Related, UConn also says they are reaching out to their 148 students from Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and offering counseling and support.