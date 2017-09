× State police investigating after car vs. train crash in Stafford; 1 person taken to hospital

STAFFORD — First responders are responding to a crash involving a car and a train in Stafford Wednesday morning.

State police said the accident happened on Route 190 also known as West Street. The road is closed for four hours.

STAFFORD UPDATE: West St will remain closed for at least 4 hours today. 1 pt xported to JMH ALS. #CTNews #CTTraffic #TrafficAlert — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) September 6, 2017