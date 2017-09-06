× Trump says ‘no second thoughts’ on DACA decision

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has “no second thoughts” on his decision to end protections against deportations for young immigrants brought to the country illegal as children.

Trump says during a meeting in the Oval Office with congressional leaders that he doesn’t have any second thoughts on the move and he’s hopeful Congress will act.

He says, “I certainly hope they do.”

Trump gave lawmakers a six-month delay to push immigration legislation to address the issue. He tweeted on Tuesday night that if Congress doesn’t “legalize DACA,” he will “revisit this issue!”