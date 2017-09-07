Clearing later today; sunshine and cool temps for next couple days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There may be a lingering shower early this morning, but we'll gradually clear those skies out as the day goes on. There will be a gusty breeze at times with temperatures topping out in the 70s.

High pressure builds in as we head into the weekend. Other than an isolated afternoon shower Friday, it looks like abundant sunshine and cooler temperatures will be with us for a few days. Temperatures on Saturday may stay in the 60s all day with a fall feel to the air.

Afterwards, we have a bit of a warm-up on tap for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 and poses no direct threat to Connecticut. But the storm is breaking records for its strength. Puerto Rico will miss out on the worst winds as Irma stays north of the island but hurricane force winds are still expected through the evening tonight. Residents from Florida to South Carolina need to watch this storm very closely but it's still too soon to tell where the storm will make landfall.

Forecast Details:

Today: Rain showers gradually tapering off late in the day. Some afternoon clearing in spots. High: 73.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered afternoon showers. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70s.

Sunday: Sunny skies, highs in the 70s.

