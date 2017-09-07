Farmington farm stand raises money for American Red Cross

FARMINGTON — The Jillybeans Farm Stand in Farmington had to do something to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, so they did just that.

This past weekend through this Wednesday, they held a bake sale, an orchid sale, and a homemade tie-dye shirt sale to help raise money for the American Red Cross. They work hard with their community, and knew they had awesome customers who come in and support them through their growing seasons.

By the end of their fundraiser, they managed to raise $600 for the Red Cross.

You can find the Jillybeans Farm Stand at 172 Scott Swamp Rd, Farmington, CT.