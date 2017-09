Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN -- On September 15, the 69th Berlin Fair is back with its typical great music, food, and fun!

Some popular foods that can be found at the Berlin Fair include Freedom Fries, Deep Fried Pickle Fries, Deep Fried Clam Chowder Bites, Deep Fried Oreos, Fried Dough, Smoked Turkey Legs, Clam Chowder, and much much more.

Joining FOX61's Erika Arias to talk about the fair is Berlin Lions' member Wayne Riggott and past president Jon Demco.

For ticket information, click here.

41.621488 -72.745652