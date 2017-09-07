Naugatuck police issue Silver Alert for 13-year-old boy

NAUGATUCK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 13-year-old boy who did not return home from school on Thursday.

Police said 13-year-old Jalaquis Minnifield was last seen at Naugatuck High School around 2 p.m. Police said his family reported him missing around 5 p.m.

The family stated that they do not know where he went or where he might be headed. The family said he hangs around at local parks and rides a blue bicycle with tan pegs.

Minnifield is described as a black male, approximately 5’3″ weighing 120 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with red pants.

Anyone with information about Minnifield, is asked to call Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.