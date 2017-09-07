× PD: Body found outside Marlborough gas station

MARLBOROUGH — Police are investigating after a body was found outside a gas station Thursday morning.

Police said they found Jesse Petronio, 32, of Newington “unresponsive” outside of the Citgo gas station located at 394 North Main Street around 11:15 a.m. Police said Petronio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no criminal aspect to the death of Petronio and the The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.