Pet of the Week: Violet

Here's a cutie!

Violet is a female Pit Bull mix with a smile as bright as the sun! She is 5-6 years old and spayed. She was rescued from a local pound. She was originally found roaming and was never claimed.

It's evident that Violet has been a mother at least a couple of times and it seems to be in her nature! Violet is very sweet and friendly.

Violet also acts like a puppy, bouncing around, happy and having fun.

Violet will happily jump into a kiddie pool with no hesitation, probably dive in if the water was deeper.

She's popular around the kennel with her infectious smile, and her ability to get along with other dogs.

She is active, but not crazy active. Violet enjoys her walks but mostly just enjoys being around people and having fun!

If you're interested in adopting Violet or other animals that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.

Here are some awesome pictures of Violet as well!