Seymour man arrested following for fake armed robbery report

SHELTON — Shelton Police say they’ve arrested a Seymour man by the name of Philip Prokop, 47, after he paid someone to file a fake armed robbery report.

On July 13th, Thomas Owen, 20, went to the Shelton Police Department to file an armed robbery complaint against a Shelton man. Owen stated that he was robbed a knife point by the man and gave a sworn written statement and even picked him out of a line up.

Shelton detectives investigated the claim and during the investigation, revealed that Prokop and his mother paid Owen to file the complaint.

Police learned that Prokop was upset because his daughter was dating the accused Shelton man. Prokop then came up with a plan to have the boyfriend arrested for armed robbery in the hopes he would be arrested and sent to jail.

Detectives learned that Prokop and his mother met with Owen and paid him cash, then drove him to the police department to make the fake complaint.

Prokop was arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit/giving a statement 2nd degree. Prokop posted a $50,000 bond and will be in court on September 21st.

Police say more arrests are expected.