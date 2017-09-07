× Sport institute head denied bail during conviction appeal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former boxing promoter, ex-college basketball coach and founder of a Rhode Island-based sport institute who was convicted of embezzlement won’t be released from prison while he awaits the outcome of his appeal.

The state Supreme Court denied a motion filed by Dan Doyle for bail on Thursday.

Doyle, of West Hartford, Connecticut, founded the Institute for International Sport. He was convicted in December of embezzlement and other offenses. He was sentenced in August to 15 years in prison, with seven years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

Investigators say Doyle embezzled $1.1 million from the institute, a nonprofit he founded in 1986.

Doyle’s lawyer has said he and his family invested hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money in the institute.