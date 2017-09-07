× UConn, USF football game will not be played saturday due to threat of Hurricane Irma

STORRS — The football game between UConn and USF scheduled for Saturday will not be played this week due to the severe threat of Hurricane Irma.

The university said its impediment to the safe travel of the USF team, and consideration for the players and family members in Florida. The University of South Florida System has also closed its campuses Thursday through at least Sunday.

USF at UConn will not be played due to Hurricane #Irma 's threat to state of Florida & safe travel. ➡️ https://t.co/ITmSlDrNvI pic.twitter.com/Wcllgr1VEh — USF Football (@USFFootball) September 7, 2017

“As I noted in my comments yesterday, the safety and well-being of our students, staff and coaches is our paramount concern. Several large areas of the state are under evacuation orders, including portions of the Tampa Bay area. After consultation with university leadership and outside agencies, I believe it is not appropriate for our team to travel at this time,” said USF Director of Athletics Mark Harlan.