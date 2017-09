× 11th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot hosted by FOX61’s Jennifer Bernstein, Lorenzo Hall

WINDSOR — In one week, hundreds of runners will participate in the “Tavern Trot” in Windsor.

This event is a 3.5 mile road and trail race that raises money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national organization fighting to find a cure for childhood cancer.

FOX 61’s Jennifer Bernstein and Lorenzo Hall are co-hosting the event. For more information on this event, click here.