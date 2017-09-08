× 75-year-old couple named Harvey and Irma, amazed by hurricanes bearing their names

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington couple are amazed by the hurricanes that bear their names.

The Washington state couple, married 75 years now, are wondering how it was possible that two major hurricanes bearing their names, have aimed to strike the U.S. back-to-back.

According to The New York Times, the explanation is, since 1979, the World Meteorological Organization has alternated men’s and women’s names for tropical storms born over the Atlantic.

Six master lists of names are kept and used in rotation, which means that the minor hurricane names of 2017, will appear again in 2023. Only hurricanes that are costly or deadly enough to be memorable have their names retired, according to The New York Times.