CT dispatcher charged after failing to report complaint against her son

PUTNAM — Police said a dispatcher in Putnam was arrested Friday after she failed to report a complaint against her son in July.

Ruth Bragg, 28, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution and interfering with police.

On July 20, police said Bragg was dispatching for the Putnam Special Services around 10 p.m., when she received a call about officers needing to be sent to the Dunkin’ Donuts on Woodstock Avenue.

Police said the call was for “possible restraining order violation involving her son.

At approximately 11:17 p.m., after receiving no police response at the scene the victim and witnesses came to the Putnam Police Department and reported the incident to a second dispatcher. Police investigated the incident and arrested Bragg’s son 22-year-old Timothy Bragg with violating a restraining order,” said police.

The investigation led investigators to believe that Ruth Bragg intentionally failed to send police to the complaint. Ruth Bragg was released on a $5,000 bond. She is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on September 18.