Eversource crews headed to Florida to aid with Irma power restoration efforts

HARTFORD — Eversource announced Friday that they will send close to 100 Eversource employees from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to help assist energy companies in the power restoration efforts.

“A convoy of close to 30 lineworkers and support personnel, equipment and trucks, including the company Mobile Command Center, will begin their trip to Florida Saturday morning,” Eversource said in a release.

The efforts is in response to the projected millions of people who are expected to be without power following Hurricane Irma.

“Using the industry’s Mutual Aid Network, many energy companies in the path of Hurricane Irma have reached out to sister utilities from across the nation for extra workers and resources. Eversource is a longstanding member of this network that works together to help restore power following devastating storms and major events,” said Eversource.