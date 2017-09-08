George Springer, New Britain Bees go to bat for hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The New Britain Bees are getting in the game to help victims of Hurricane Harvey with one heavy hitter joining their strategy -- New Britain native George Springer.

Springer, the Houston Astros All-Star centerfielder has seen the devastation first hand and enlisted the help of his family back home to join the relief efforts. That's when the "Pack the Truck" idea began.

Nicole Springer, George's sister, happens to work as the community relations manager for the New Britain Bees and brought in their younger sister, Lena, to get the town involved. Donations of food and water, diapers and cleaning items began to come in to the stadium.

"My brother being down in Houston, we wanted to do something and he reached out asking how we can make something happen," Nicole said.

Lena Springer added, "George has a heart of gold and the fact that he has seen the devastation first hand and wants to make a change -- we said we were all in."

Joining the relief effort, Siracusa Moving and Storage, Premier Limo, and the NAACP of New Britain, as well as The Turkey Hot Food Truck, who donated lunch to all those helping to fill the boxes of items.

The CCSU Baseball Team -- about 40 members strong -- provided the added muscle as pallets of goods were wrapped up and guided towards the moving trucks.

Lena said, "its just heartwarming, it makes you feel so good to know you come from a community that wants to help others."

In a Facebook video, George Springer said, "thank you guys for all the support and all the donations."