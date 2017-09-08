× Hurricane Jose strengthens to a Category 4 storm, heading for Irma impacted islands

BARBUDA — Hurricane Jose strengthened to a Category 4 storm Friday with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm sits east of the Leeward Islands and is forecast to move northwest into the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Friday morning, a hurricane watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla; St. Martin; and St. Barthelemy — islands that were all just battered by Hurricane Irma.

Developing story – more to come