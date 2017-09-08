Hurricane season 2017, in pictures

HURRICANE IRMA

Irma hurtled through the Caribbean on Thursday, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake as it closed in on Florida where it could slam into Miami this weekend. At least 18 people have died in incidents related to Hurricane Irma, officials said. The deaths are all on Caribbean islands.

HURRICANE HARVEY

Harvey is responsible for over 40 deaths, where millions struggle with what the storm has left. Tens of thousands of homes and lives have been destroyed as grim efforts have taken place to find those who may not have survived.