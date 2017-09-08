Missouri police officer gets into brutal battle with suspect during traffic stop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – What started out as a quiet night turned into a struggle for a police officer's life according to KTVI.

It started on around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, when an officer—who isn't being identified—noticed car headed northbound at more than 70 miles an hour.

“I thought it was a misread at first, because I usually don’t get cars that fast,” the officer said. “So I grabbed the handheld radar and I immediately turn my lights on and I spin around and catch up to him.”

The red car in the video, driven by 43-year-old Markarios Kirkwood, pulls over and stops after jumping a curb. The officer was thinking it may have been a DWI.

In the video, you can see the officer approach the car.

The officer said he asked Kirkwood for his driver’s license and insurance. Kirkwood complied with one and started rumbling around for the other.

The officer told Kirkwood to get out of the car for a sobriety test and that’s when the unthinkable happened.

“…I see the pocket knife and I tell him (to) pull his hands up and I see him and right there he went for it again,” he said, looking at the video.

The officer eventually got Kirkwood into a headlock, but it didn’t slow him down.

“Right here is when he reached for my gun,” he said. “I pushed his hand away with my left hand and I got my hand on the gun I the holster and he’s ripping at my hand.”

The assault last about two and a half minutes.

It was difficult for the officer to watch the video, but Chief Vince Delia said it was even harder for him.

“It’s very gut-wrenching to see a law enforcement officer in that situation where It can turn to deadly force at any time,” Delia said. “Our unwritten rule is ‘always make it home’ and in this case he did so, and that’s the number one goal: always make it home form the job!”

The officer walked away with some small bruises on his hands and elbows.

Kirkwood is charged with assault and is being held on $50,000 bail. He was also out on parole for some previous charges in 2012.

