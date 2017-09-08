Pleasant and partly cloudy today; the latest on Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today looks pleasant with morning sun giving way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There is a chance for a shower in spots in the afternoon but most towns will stay dry.

Temperatures on Saturday may stay in the 60s all day with a fall feel to the air and partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks dry sunny and a few degrees milder with highs in the lower 70s.

Afterwards, we have a bit of a warm-up on tap for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Showers are possible by Wednesday or Thursday with some indirect connection to Irma. But this wouldn’t be from the storm itself.

Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded and poses no direct threat to Connecticut. But the storm is breaking records for its strength. A direct hit from the hurricane is becoming increasingly likely Sunday morning for South Florida. This would bring catastrophic wind damage, storm surge and torrential rain to the area.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated afternoon shower. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Sunny. High: Upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Upper 70s – near 80 degrees.

