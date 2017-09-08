Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

NEW YORK — Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 50.

The group’s website says Gentry “was tragically killed in a helicopter crash” that occurred around 1 p.m. Friday in Medford, New Jersey. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. The statement says details of the crash are unknown.

Gentry was born on April 5, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

