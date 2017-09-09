Cool, partly cloudy Saturday; Mostly sunny, slightly warmer Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures on Saturday may stay in the 60s all day with a fall feel to the air and partly cloudy skies. Once again there is a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle but most towns will stay dry.

Sunday looks dry sunny and a few degrees milder with highs in the lower 70s.

Afterwards, we have a bit of a warm-up on tap for Monday, Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Showers are possible by Wednesday or Thursday with some indirect connection to Irma. But this wouldn’t be from the storm itself.

Hurricane Irma

Irma was downgraded to a strong Category 4 storm on Friday, but winds still reached a sustained maximum of 155 mph,the US National Hurricane Center said. The storm poses no direct threat to Connecticut. But the storm is breaking records for its strength. A direct hit from the hurricane is becoming increasingly likely Sunday morning for South Florida. This would bring catastrophic wind damage, storm surge and torrential rain to the area.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Sunny. High: Upper 70s-near 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Upper 70s – near 80 degrees.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.