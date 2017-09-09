× Governor Malloy: Connecticut to send National Guard Airmen and cargo plane to assist in Hurricane Irma relief

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that the State of Connecticut has deployed a C-130H cargo plane and eight Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard to help with Hurricane Irma response and relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The unit, which departed from the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby this morning, includes C-130H pilots, crewmembers, loadmasters, and maintainers.

Governor Malloy said, “Connecticut knows all too well the damage that can result from severe storms, and we are grateful for all the help we received from others as we worked to recover from those storms. We have an obligation to help our neighbors in need, and I thank our Connecticut Air National Guardsmen for taking on this mission to provide assistance to Puerto Rico in their time of need. The State of Connecticut stands ready to provide support across the nation in the ongoing response and recovery efforts as a result the damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Jose. Our emergency managers remain in constant contact with their counterparts in impacted regions to provide support and resources as requested.”

Members assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing, headquartered at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, flew a C-130H Hercules aircraft to pick up supplies from an another location before arriving in Puerto Rico later this evening, where the crew will remain for potential follow-up missions. There is no timetable for their return, but the state continues to prepare in the event additional deployments are requested.

Lt. Governor Wyman said, “While we can’t prevent the destruction from Hurricane Irma, Connecticut knows first-hand just how important it is to get restoration efforts underway as soon as possible after the storm. Getting supplies and resources into the state quickly will help speed recovery and get the state’s economy running again. I commend the Connecticut National Guard on their readiness and thank them for their service. Our thoughts are with the residents of Florida.”​​

Maj. General Martin said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with those affected throughout the southeast. This is what the Connecticut National Guard trains for – the opportunity to support Americans in need anytime, anywhere.”

Connecticut previously received a mission to provide eight Connecticut Air National Guardsmen and a C-130H Hercules aircraft to assist with personnel and equipment transportation in Austin, Texas, in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The crew and aircraft safely returned home after completing their mission. One member of the Connecticut Air National Guard is conducting Command Post operations at Joint Base San Antonio, supporting the tracking and controlling of air missions.