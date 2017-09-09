‘I am in disbelief right now’: Woman stumbles upon hurricane phenomenon
BAHAMAS — As millions of people are awaiting Hurricane Irma’s arrival, one person came across a beach in the Bahamas with a significant amount of ocean water missing.
According to the Washington Post, this occurs when a hurricane as strong as Irma, with low pressure, needs to suction water from its surroundings to feed the core of the storm. The low pressure acts a suction cup to draw the water into it, which can change the surface of the ocean at times.
And in this case, that is what exactly happened. As seen Kaydi_K Twitter, she witnessed this on the Long Island, Bahamas.
25.034280 -77.396280