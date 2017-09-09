× ‘I am in disbelief right now’: Woman stumbles upon hurricane phenomenon

BAHAMAS — As millions of people are awaiting Hurricane Irma’s arrival, one person came across a beach in the Bahamas with a significant amount of ocean water missing.

According to the Washington Post, this occurs when a hurricane as strong as Irma, with low pressure, needs to suction water from its surroundings to feed the core of the storm. The low pressure acts a suction cup to draw the water into it, which can change the surface of the ocean at times.

And in this case, that is what exactly happened. As seen Kaydi_K Twitter, she witnessed this on the Long Island, Bahamas.

I am in disbelief right now… This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s — #ForeverFlourish (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017