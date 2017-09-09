Massachusetts unveils new Patriots championship license plates

BOSTON — Though it may have been a rough start to the new season for the New England Patriots, the team has another reason to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LI.

The MassDOT Registry of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new, redesigned New England Patriots license plate Wednesday, available now for purchase for Massachusetts residents.

The new license plate highlights the team’s five Super Bowl championships, bearing a “5X Champions” logo, along with each of the individual Super Bowl titles and their corresponding Roman numerals, and five stars to commemorate each championship.

Proceeds from this plate will benefit the New England Patriots Foundations, founded in 1994 when chairman and CEO Robert Kraft purchased the team.

“We are very excited to give our fans in Massachusetts the opportunity to showcase their Patriots pride by celebrating what was unequivocally the sweetest Super Bowl victory in our team’s history,” Kraft said.

The New England Patriots Foundation will receive 70% of the proceeds from the initial special plate fee, and 100% from the renewal fee.

“We have had a longstanding relationship with the Massachusetts RMV. Through this license plate program, the New England Patriots Foundation matches all monies generated to double the impact in reaching hundreds of nonprofit organizations throughout the Commonwealth,” Kraft said. “We thank everyone who has participated for their generosity and assistance in supporting local charities.”

The Patriots won Super Bowl LI after coming back from a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons, and winning on the first drive in overtime. It was their fifth title under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.