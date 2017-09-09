× Pregnant woman forced to deliver baby after being set on fire by boyfriend

MARYLAND — A Maryland woman who was seven months pregnant, was forced to deliver her baby after she was set on fire by her boyfriend, according to Fox 5 DC.

On Friday, Andrea Grinage, 31, was critically burned when she was doused with gasoline in a bathtub of her apartment, according to Fox 5 DC. Grinage was taken to the hospital where she delivered a baby girl who both were in critical condition.

This is Andrea Grinage, per sister. She's woman set on fire by boyfriend. May have saved family by warning boyfriend was coming. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/28doVAZGWi — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) September 9, 2017

While suffering from burns, Grinage told police what took place and who was responsible, according to Fox 5 DC.

Prior to the incident, Grinage told her mother that the boyfriend was on his way to her apartment to harm her, the station reported. The boyfriend was arrested before he got there.

“She was very brave,” Prince George’s County police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said, according to the station. “We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was, critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person.”

Police haven’t identified the boyfriend.

Fox 5 DC said Grinage was still on fire as she banged on neighbor’s doors. Neighbors told the station that they heard Grinage and her boyfriend arguing Thursday night.

Grinage’s father told the station the baby was born seven weeks premature and was doing okay.

“She’s hanging in there,” Arthur Grinage said. “She’s doing fine. She’s beautiful.”